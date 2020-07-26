1/2
John William "Jack" Burnside
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John William "Jack" Burnside COLUMBIA John William "Jack" Burnside, Sr., 92, died Thursday, July 16, 2020. Born in Columbia, SC on April 26, 1928, he was the son of the late James Allen Burnside and Kathleen Neeley Burnside. He grew up working on the family farm and was graduated from Lower Richland High School. After graduation he continued to work as a farmer with his father and later as a partner with his brother the late Alfred F. Burnside. He was an active member of the Lower Richland Community, serving as Fire Commissioner for 30 years for the Capitol View Fire Department and as a member of the Lower Richland Ruritan Club. He was a member of Shandon Presbyterian Church serving as both deacon and elder. Surviving are sons, John W. Burnside, Jr. (Debbie) and Allen B. Burnside (Julie); daughter, Ann Burnside Bellamy; seven grandchildren, Jeannie Burnside, Dr. Rebecca Burnside (Shandon), Sarah Burnside Riggins (Wilton), Allison Burnside, Will Burnside, McNeil Bellamy, and Andie Bellamy; great-grandson, Burns Swindler; brother, The Honorable Robert H. Burnside (Sara); and nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Jack was predeceased by his wife of 68 years, Zelle Bethea Burnside; son-in-law, Eddie Bellamy; and brothers, James A. Burnside, Alfred F. Burnside and Edward R. Burnside. His love for his family, his patience, and his pure genuine kindness will always be remembered by everyone who had the pleasure of knowing him. Due to the current Covid 19 pandemic the family has chosen to have a private graveside service at Greenlawn Memorial Park. Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel, is assisting the family. The family wishes to thank the staff of National Healthcare, Lexington, for their care and support. Memorials may be made to Shandon Presbyterian Church, 607 Woodrow Street, Columbia, SC 29205. Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dunbar Funeral Home - Devine
3926 DEVINE ST
Columbia, SC 29205
8037717990
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved