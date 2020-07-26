John William "Jack" Burnside COLUMBIA John William "Jack" Burnside, Sr., 92, died Thursday, July 16, 2020. Born in Columbia, SC on April 26, 1928, he was the son of the late James Allen Burnside and Kathleen Neeley Burnside. He grew up working on the family farm and was graduated from Lower Richland High School. After graduation he continued to work as a farmer with his father and later as a partner with his brother the late Alfred F. Burnside. He was an active member of the Lower Richland Community, serving as Fire Commissioner for 30 years for the Capitol View Fire Department and as a member of the Lower Richland Ruritan Club. He was a member of Shandon Presbyterian Church serving as both deacon and elder. Surviving are sons, John W. Burnside, Jr. (Debbie) and Allen B. Burnside (Julie); daughter, Ann Burnside Bellamy; seven grandchildren, Jeannie Burnside, Dr. Rebecca Burnside (Shandon), Sarah Burnside Riggins (Wilton), Allison Burnside, Will Burnside, McNeil Bellamy, and Andie Bellamy; great-grandson, Burns Swindler; brother, The Honorable Robert H. Burnside (Sara); and nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Jack was predeceased by his wife of 68 years, Zelle Bethea Burnside; son-in-law, Eddie Bellamy; and brothers, James A. Burnside, Alfred F. Burnside and Edward R. Burnside. His love for his family, his patience, and his pure genuine kindness will always be remembered by everyone who had the pleasure of knowing him. Due to the current Covid 19 pandemic the family has chosen to have a private graveside service at Greenlawn Memorial Park. Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel, is assisting the family. The family wishes to thank the staff of National Healthcare, Lexington, for their care and support. Memorials may be made to Shandon Presbyterian Church, 607 Woodrow Street, Columbia, SC 29205. Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com