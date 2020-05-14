John William Ledlie COLUMBIA - John William Ledlie, 83, passed away on Saturday, May 9, 2020. A private funeral Mass will be held on Friday, May 15. The family will receive friends and family at the home from 7:00 to 9:00 pm on Friday, as they maintain social distancing on the front porch where John was known for providing his excellent fellowship and generous hospitality. John lived a full life enjoying family, friends, his work, and the water. He was born January 2, 1937, in Brisbane, Australia, to the late William Bell and Ivy Coughlin Ledlie. He grew up on a ranch in the Outback and on a pineapple plantation where he worked side by side with his father. He immigrated to Pontiac, Michigan, in his senior year and graduated from Walled Lake High School. John attended the General Motors Institute of Technology where he studied automotive engineering, which became a lifelong passion. John received a master's degree from The American College of Financial Services in Pennsylvania. He moved to Columbia in 1971 and was an insurance agent for the Aetna and the Sullivan Company and an account executive at Blue Cross and Blue Shield for many years. John served his country proudly in the US Navy as a diesel engine mechanic, receiving the rank E-5. He later became a US Coast Guard licensed Master Captain, truly earning the title "Captain John." John had a big heart for his family and community and was active in many organizations. He was Commodore of the Columbia Sailing Club, President of the Diocese of Charleston Catholic Men, member of the Columbia Offshore Fishing Club, member of the Providence Hospital Board of Trustees, and vice chairmen of the Midlands Hospital Indigent Care Partnership. Family was the most important part of John's life. He adored his wife, children, and grandchildren. He met Peggy, the love of his life, at "Boat Night" prior to a sailing race from Port Huron to Mackinac. They dated long distance until he got out of the service, and she graduated from college. They were inseparable for their 56 years of marriage. John instilled in his children and grandchildren the values of faith, love, and charity. He loved organizing the annual family trip to Edisto Beach where he shared his passion for the coast, fishing, and sailing. John planned weekly family dinners and served as the chief chef. He was generous to all he met and never met a stranger. He was a wonderful storyteller and was always working on projects. John's neighbors loved happy hour with him, and they named him the "Mayor of Medway" because he knew everyone on the street (adults, kids and dogs, alike). In addition to his parents, his brother-in-law Earl Smith and son-in-law Craig Thompson predeceased him. He is survived by his loving wife Margaret "Peggy" Ledlie; two daughters Cara Condra (Gregg) and Dr. Laura Ledlie; a son, James Ledlie, Esq. (Caroline), and grandchildren Cameron, Jack, Kristen, Ivy, James William, and Bernie; a sister Patricia Smith; nieces and nephews, and many cherished friends. The family asks, in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Cardinal Newman School, 2945 Alpine Road, Columbia, SC, 29223. The family wishes to thank Dr. Brad Word and his nurse Theresa for their loving care; Dr. Charles Butler and staff at SCOA; his Medway neighbors; and his caregiver Sheila Gadsden, who cared for us all in his final days. Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com
Published in The State on May 14, 2020.