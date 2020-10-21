John William Moore
June 25, 1958 - October 18, 2020
Lexington, South Carolina - John Moore, 62, of Lexington, South Carolina passed away Sunday morning, October 18, 2020, surrounded by his family. John was baptized declaring his love for his Savior Jesus Christ, and is now in the presence of His Lord for eternity.
John was predeceased by his father Ernest Moore, Sr, his mother, Patricia McHale Moore and brother, Tom Moore. He is survived by his brother, Ernest Moore, Jr (Brenda), who he was partners with in their development business and developed a number of subdivisions in the Columbia area. Also survived by his sister, Patricia (Moore) Stone (Bill Stone). His sister Trish and sister-in-law, Brenda lovingly cared for him as he bravely battled pancreatic cancer. John had loving relationships with many nieces and nephews.
John experienced many adventures in life. He was an expert scuba diving instructor, loved traveling, enjoyed going to many concerts, and playing golf. We are so thankful for the love of all of his friends and business associates, especially Kevin Tierney, Chuck Holden, Evan Koontz, and Dr. Saleeby, who were always there when John needed them.
John's sweet smile and kind heart will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
There will be an informal celebration of John's life for his family and friends, Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. with lite lunch served, at Dutch Fork Church, 2517 Dreher Shoals Road, Irmo SC 29063. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to HomePlace Ministries https://www.homeplaceministries.org/home
or mail checks to HomePlace Ministries P.O. 80064, Chattanooga, TN 37414-0064.
Dunbar Funeral Home, Dutch Fork Chapel, is assisting the family. Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com
.