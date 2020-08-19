1/1
John William Riser Sr.
1934 - 2020
John William "Bill" Riser, Sr. COLUMBIA - On Monday, August 17, 2020, John William "Bill" Riser, Sr., loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather passed away at the age of 86 after a short illness. Bill was born on January 4, 1934 in Bowman, SC to the late Thomas "Doc" Riser, Sr. and Nell Weathers Riser. He received a BS Degree from Clemson University in 1957, where he played basketball from 1952-56. He was on the first Clemson team to play in the first ACC Conference in 1954. He worked for the Clemson University Extension Service in Aiken, Saluda and Richland Counties retiring in 1989. In 2015, he was in the first class of inductees to be inducted into the A. Frank Lever County Extension Agent Hall of Fame for service to SC and the farming industry. Bill also served in the South Carolina House of Representatives from 1991-2002 for House District No. 69, Lexington County. His tenure in the House included effective membership on the critical Ways and Means Committee and on the budget subcommittee for Higher Education, TECH, and Cultural, as well as his vital chairmanship of the legislative Personnel and Benefits Subcommittee. He was also a member of the Agricultural, Natural Resources and Environment Affairs Committee for four years. Bill served his community well, and never met a stranger. When he became Richland County's top agent, he became a media star, hosting the Early Riser show from 1976-89, and was a columnist for The State. A longtime farmer and extension agent, he never refused to share plant and garden tips as he traveled the countryside. Bill was a former Jaycee, Lion's Club Member, and worked with the youth in the 4-H program in Saluda County. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Peggy Ann Gwinn Riser. They raised three children, Deborah A. Riser of Columbia, Karen R. Roof (Robert) of Eastover, and John W. Riser, Jr. (Jennifer) of Atlanta; four grandchildren, Caldwell Roof, Kirsten Roof, Emma Riser and Chloe Riser; as well as one great-grandchild, Drakeford Roof. Visitation will be held from 5-7pm on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at Thompson Funeral Home- Lexington. A graveside service will be held at 11am on Friday, August 21, 2020 at Ebenezer United Methodist Church Cemetery, Bowman, SC. Family and friends may sign the online guest book at www.thompsonsfuneral.com.

Published in The State on Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
20
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Thompson Funeral Home - Lexington
AUG
21
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Ebenezer United Methodist Church Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Thompson Funeral Home - Lexington
4720 Augusta Road
Lexington, SC 29073
(803) 764-9631
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
August 19, 2020
Bill was a great friend. I will always remember the many trips to Clemson football and basketball games with Bill and Daddy. Peggy, our prayers will be with you and your family. Richard and Rita
Richard Coleman
Friend
August 19, 2020
Offering our deepest sympathies at this time.
The Staff of Thompson Funeral Home
