John William Smith COLUMBIA - Colonel John William Smith (US Army Retired), died peacefully June 18 in Columbia, South Carolina. He was born January 26, 1930 at home on the family farm outside of Lexington, North Carolina. It was a frosty night, and a nervous Father was waiting on the porch for the doctor to arrive. He could hear the doctor's car who had to drive slowly on the icy roads but it took too long and when he finally reached the house, a beautiful baby boy was already born. He had three older sisters, now all deceased. He was the son of William Early Smith and Oleta Mae Smith who raised their children in a loving Christian family. John was a graduate of North Carolina State University in Civil Engineering and was commissioned a Second Lieutenant from ROTC in 1952. His tour of duty took him to Karlsruhe, Germany, where he met the love of his life, Rose Mary, who followed him to America. They settled in Raleigh, North Carolina where they got married in 1954. He continued his militay career in the Army Reserve and retired with the rank of Colonel. In 1979 he received the Meritorious Service Medal for exceptional service as Assistant Chief of Staff. He was a proud member of the 360th Civil Affairs Brigade, also known as "Thurmond's Brigade" in Columbia, South Carolina. In addition, he completed the School of U.S. Army Command and General Staff College. In his professional life he began work as Assistant City Engineer in Raleigh, North Carolina and continued his career in commercial construction in North and South Carolina. A good husband and devoted father, he was also an avid outdoorsman, enjoying hunting doves, quails and pheasants in Kansas. He enjoyed playing tennis and in his later years discovered his love for skiing in Colorado. He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church and was a late convert to the catholic faith which he fully embraced. Surviving are his wife Rose Mary Smith, daughter Colette Smith, son William Alan Smith, and his beloved hunting dog Clicquot and many nieces and nephews who love their "Uncle Billy". Funeral service will be held on Thursday, June 25 at 2:00 p.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church on Devine Street. Burial will follow in the Columbarium. Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com
Published in The State on Jun. 21, 2020.