John Wilson Sr.
John Grady Wilson, Sr. WEST COLUMBIA Funeral service for John Grady Wilson, Sr., 88, will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 13, 2020 at Caughman-Harman Funeral Home, Lexington Chapel, with burial to follow in Woodridge Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. Saturday, September 12, 2020 at Caughman-Harman. A live-streaming of the service will be available at 1:55 p.m. on Sunday by visiting Dunbar Funeral Home Dutch Fork's Facebook page. Mr. Wilson passed away Wednesday, September 9, 2020. Born in Charlotte, NC on November 24, 1931, he was the son of the late Clifford E. Wilson and Sarah E. Brackett. Loving father and grandfather, John served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean Conflict. He was a member of Platt Springs United Methodist Church and the American Legion Hut Post 90 for 29 years, as well as a life-time member of the Masonic Lodge of Jackson Mississippi. Surviving are sons, Ralph Wilson (Colleen), Mike Wilson (Peg), John G. Wilson, Jr. (Debbie); daughter, Lynn Roland (Paul); and sister, Sarah Short. He is also survived by 12 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 70 years, Blanche Maxine Bess Wilson; three brothers; and one brother-in-law. The family would like to thank Crescent Hospice for their loving care, especially Barbara, Nichole and Dr. Mitchell. Memorials may be made to the American Legion Hut Post 90, P.O. Box 2464, West Columbia, SC 29169. Dunbar Funeral Home, Dutch Fork Chapel, Irmo, is assisting the family. Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com

Published in The State on Sep. 11, 2020.
1 entry
September 11, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Caughman-Harman Funeral Home
