Johnie Mae Wheeler COLUMBIA - Johnie Mae Wheeler was born February 12, 1927 in Columbia, Richland County, South Carolina. She was born to John Henry and Lillie Mae Peaster. She departed this life peacefully on Monday, May 6, 2019. Johnie was educated in the public schools in Columbia, SC and graduated from Booker T. Washington High School in 1943. She was employed at Richland Memorial Hospital as a L.P.N. and retired after 25 years. She was a beloved member of Second Nazareth Baptist Church and she was involved in various organizations. She leaves to cherish her great memories: two sons, Joseph (Victoria) Taylor and Jonathan (Janice) Taylor; two daughters, Lillian Taylor and Georgette (Benjamin) Aiken; eleven grandchildren, Keenan Taylor, Courtney Taylor, Zakiya Taylor, Chaka (Sekoi) Jenkins, Benjamin (Tiffanie) Aiken III, Kelli (Curtis) Boyd, Shaun Taylor, Joseph Aiken, Kiana Alston, Victoria (Antonio) Romo, and Carlos Ford; fifteen great-grandchildren; and a host of family and friends who will miss her dearly. The homegoing service for Mrs. Wheeler will be held Saturday, May 11, 2019 12:00 PM at Second Nazareth Baptist Church, 2300 Elmwood Avenue with burial in Serenity Memorial Gardens, 1101 Buckner Road. Bostick-Tompkins Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.bosticktompkinsinc.com.
Published in The State on May 10, 2019