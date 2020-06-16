Johnna Elizabeth "Babs" Thomas SUMTER - Johnna Elizabeth "Babs" Thomas, 41, died Friday, June 12, 2020 at Prisma Health Richland. Born in Sumter she was the daughter of Beverley Roberts Thomas and John Henry Thomas, Jr. "Babs' was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church and was a graduate of Wilson Hall School and the University of South Carolina. She worked as a paralegal for Smith Robinson Law Firm for Representative Murrell Smith. She had also worked previously as a paralegal for Joye Law Firm and Simmons Law Firm in Columbia. Surviving besides her parents of Sumter are aunts, Kathy Keith (Lukie) of Lugoff, Peggy Gerrald of Columbia and Sherry Garris (Rod) of Columbia and Pinewood and an uncle, Casey Thomas of Pinewood. She is also survived by her cousins, Curt Keith, Jennifer English, Heather Ray, Mandy Kimbell, Trey Gerrald Perlman and Clayton Garris. She also leaves behind her "fur baby" Bailee who was her heart. Private Memorial Services will be held in the Chapel of the Elmore Hill McCreight Funeral Home with the Reverend Mike Lowder officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the SPCA, 1140 S. Guignard Drive, Sumter, SC 29150, to Wilson Hall, 520 Wilson Hall Rd. Sumter, S.C. 29150, or to the American Lung Association, 1817 Gadsden St. Columbia, S.C. 29201. On-line condolences may be made to www.sumterfunerals.com Elmore Hill McCreight Funeral and Crematory, 221 Broad Street, Sumter, is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The State on Jun. 16, 2020.