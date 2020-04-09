Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Johnnie Clifton Thompson Jr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Johnnie Clifton Thompson, Jr. COLUMBIA - Services for Johnnie Clifton (also known as JC or Bubba) Thompson, Jr. will be held 2 PM Friday, April 10, 2020, at Palmetto Cemetery in Columbia, SC. The family will receive friends from 1-3PM Thursday at Palmer Memorial Chapel. Johnnie Clifton Thompson, Jr. transitioned Friday, April 3, 2020, at Prisma Health Richland in Columbia, SC. Born in Columbia, SC, he was the son of the late Johnnie, Sr. and Lottie Ashford Thompson and was a 1962 graduate of Booker T. Washington High School. After graduation, he served his nation in the United States Army and was later employed by Colite Industries for 10 years and then Norfolk Southern Railways for over 40 years until his retirement in 2003. He was married to the late Dorothy Perry Thompson and blessed with three children. In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by two siblings: Larry Thompson and Rosa Green.

Johnnie Clifton Thompson, Jr. COLUMBIA - Services for Johnnie Clifton (also known as JC or Bubba) Thompson, Jr. will be held 2 PM Friday, April 10, 2020, at Palmetto Cemetery in Columbia, SC. The family will receive friends from 1-3PM Thursday at Palmer Memorial Chapel. Johnnie Clifton Thompson, Jr. transitioned Friday, April 3, 2020, at Prisma Health Richland in Columbia, SC. Born in Columbia, SC, he was the son of the late Johnnie, Sr. and Lottie Ashford Thompson and was a 1962 graduate of Booker T. Washington High School. After graduation, he served his nation in the United States Army and was later employed by Colite Industries for 10 years and then Norfolk Southern Railways for over 40 years until his retirement in 2003. He was married to the late Dorothy Perry Thompson and blessed with three children. In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by two siblings: Larry Thompson and Rosa Green. Published in The State on Apr. 9, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The State Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close