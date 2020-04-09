Johnnie Clifton Thompson, Jr. COLUMBIA - Services for Johnnie Clifton (also known as JC or Bubba) Thompson, Jr. will be held 2 PM Friday, April 10, 2020, at Palmetto Cemetery in Columbia, SC. The family will receive friends from 1-3PM Thursday at Palmer Memorial Chapel. Johnnie Clifton Thompson, Jr. transitioned Friday, April 3, 2020, at Prisma Health Richland in Columbia, SC. Born in Columbia, SC, he was the son of the late Johnnie, Sr. and Lottie Ashford Thompson and was a 1962 graduate of Booker T. Washington High School. After graduation, he served his nation in the United States Army and was later employed by Colite Industries for 10 years and then Norfolk Southern Railways for over 40 years until his retirement in 2003. He was married to the late Dorothy Perry Thompson and blessed with three children. In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by two siblings: Larry Thompson and Rosa Green.
Published in The State on Apr. 9, 2020