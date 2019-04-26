Johnnie Mae Thompson Green COLUMBIA - Funeral services for Ms. Johnnie Mae Thompson Green will be held 12:00 p.m. Saturday, April 27, 2019 at True Believers Church, 623 Oakland Ave. Entombment will take place Monday, April 29, 2019 at Greenlawn Memorial Park, 7100 Garners Ferry Road. Myers Mortuary & Cremation Services, 2624 Alpine Road is in charge. Surviving are her daughter, Nona (Rick) Barber; sons, Curtis J. Granderson and Robert (Lyndra) Harrison, Jr.; grandchildren, Rolanda (Prince) Logan and Robert Harrison, III. Condolences for Ms. Green can be made at www.myersmortuary.sc.com.
Published in The State on Apr. 26, 2019