1/
Johnnie Hendrix
1932 - 2020
Johnnie Mae Highsmith Hendrix
December 19, 1932 - November 22, 2020
Aiken, South Carolina - Mrs. Johnnie Mae Highsmith Hendrix, age 87, departed this life peacefully at the Place at Shadow Oaks on Sunday, November 22, 2020. Born December 1932 in Columbia, South Carolina. She was the oldest daughter of John Henry and Alice Miley Highsmith. She graduated from the historic C.A. Johnson High School and obtained her BA degree from Benedict College. She married Andrew Hendrix, Jr. and spent many years traveling with him and their two children as he dedicated 20 years to military service. Upon his retirement, they settled in Aiken where Johnnie returned to her love of teaching and worked with special needs population for 20 years. She was a quiet introspective person who enjoyed a few friends and family. Her quiet ways and love will be missed. Johnnie is survived by her daughters, Angela Hendrix Terry (Marvin) and Pamela Hendrix Simmons (Anthony) both of Atlanta, GA; a granddaughter, Odessa Terry, Atlanta, GA; her sisters-in-law, Minnie Prude and Margaret Hendrix, Columbia, SC; many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Expression of sympathy may be made in her memory to: Iota Lambda Zeta Chapter, Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Scholarship Fund (PO Box 3253, Aiken, SC 29802) established in 2011 to provide scholarship to African American women in Aiken and Edgefield counties. Graveside services will be held 10 AM Saturday November 28, 2020 at Aiken Memorial Gardens, 1523 Edgefield Hwy., Aiken, SC. Cards or flowers may be left at Jackson-Brooks Funeral Home, 126 Fairfield St. SE., Aiken, SC 29801 @803-649-6123 with viewing on Friday from 3-6 PM.


Published in The State on Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
27
Viewing
03:00 - 06:00 PM
Jackson-Brooks Funeral Home
NOV
28
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Aiken Memorial Gardens
