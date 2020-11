Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Johnnie's life story with friends and family

Share Johnnie's life story with friends and family

Mrs. Johnnie Mae Jackson

September 9, 1937 - November 8, 2020

Winnsboro , South Carolina - Johnnie Mae H. Jackson passed away Sun. Nov. 8, 2020. She is survived by, Annie Myers, Shirley Perry, Paul Jackson, Robert Jenkins, Marcus Jackson. Graveside service will be 11 am Sat. Nov. 21, 2020 @ White Oak Bapt. Church No. 1.Visitation will be Fri. Nov. 20, 2020 from 4 pm to 6 pm @ Russell-McCutchen Funeral Home.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store