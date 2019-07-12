Johnnie Mae Taylor Coates WEST COLUMBIA- Johnnie Mae Taylor Coates, 80, passed away Wednesday, July 10, 2019. Born in Columbia, SC, she was a daughter of the late Estelle Wessinger. Ms. Coates was a LPN at the state hospital. She was a strong woman and was considered to be the "rock" of the family. Ms. Coates was known as "Ma" to her great-grands. Survivors include her daughters Patricia Eargle, Peggy Williams (Don), Tenny Rea (Tim); grandchildren Priscilla (Jason), Felicia, Ashley, Vickie (Wayne); 9 great-grandchildren; and sisters Betty Dinkins, Joyce Barrier. In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by her loving husband Lloyd J. Coates, Sr.; son Lloyd J. Coates, Jr.; daughters Olivia Coates, baby girl Coates; and brother William Taylor. A funeral service will be held 3 p.m., Sunday, July 14, 2019, at Laurel Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Gibson Cemetery. The family will greet friends from 3 to 5 p.m., Saturday, July 13, 2019, at Barr-Price Funeral Home, Lexington Chapel. Barr-Price.com (803)532-4411
Published in The State on July 12, 2019