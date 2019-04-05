Johnnie Ree Temple COLUMBIA- Funeral services for Johnnie Ree Temple will be held 1:00 p.m. Saturday, April 6, 2019 at Friendship Baptist Church, Hopkins, SC with interment to follow in the Greenlawn Memorial Park. Mrs. Temple will be placed in the church on Saturday one hour prior to the service. A visitation will be held and the family will receive friends from 5:00-8:00 p.m. Friday at the JP Holley Funeral Home, Garners Ferry Road Chapel. Surviving are: her husband, Lee E. Temple; daughters, LaSha Temple and Jennifer Temple; brothers, Jerry Miller, Donald (Louise) Miller, Michael Hill, and Willie Hill; sisters, Jackie Neal and Betty (Jerome) Flowers; grandson, Omar Jackson, II; granddaughter, Aaniyah Ragland; other loving relatives and friends.
J.P. Holley Funeral Home
8132 Garners Ferry Road
Columbia, SC 29209
803-695-1666
Published in The State on Apr. 5, 2019