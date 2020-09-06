Johnnie Vinson, Sr. COLUMBIA - Johnnie Vinson Sr. was born in North, SC on September 5th , 1933. He was the son of the late Josh & Maggie Vinson. Johnnie was educated in the public schools of Calhoun County and graduated from John Ford high school in ST Matthews, SC and furthered his education at Vorhees College in Denmark, SC. Johnnie served his country in the Korean War from 1953-1956 with an honorable discharge. Johnnie was self-employed most of his life. In the 70's he and operated Vinson's Moving and Hauling Co., along with getting his barbering certification. Johnnie also worked in security for Kline Iron and Steel and Wackenhut for several years. But Johnnie's passion was hog farming, The V-Spot Grocery Store and Car Sales. Johnnie never had a car he could not or would not sell. He sold numerous automobiles during his lifetime until his illness. Johnnie dedicated his life to Christ at an early age and became a faithful member of Heyward AME Church. Johnnie served in many capacities in the church to include the Steward Board, Trustee Board, Musical Choir, Men's Choir and Finance Committee. Johnnie was later blessed with the title of "Father of the Church" and "Man of the Year". Mr. Vinson leaves to cherish his memory, his wife of 58 years, Julia N. Vinson children, Irene Hipp of Columbia, Kenneth Vinson (Selena) of Columbia, Johnnie Vinson Jr., of West Columbia, SC, Glenda Nnaji (Elisha) Charlotte, NC and Trina Vinson of Columbia, SC: 10 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. Johnnie was predeceased by his parents Josh and Maggie Vinson; sisters Anniebell, Annette, Maggie, Sadie, Henrietta, brothers; Josh, Peter, James, Marion, George and his loving sisters-in-laws, brother-in-laws as well as a host of nieces, nephews and loving friends. Graveside services for Johnnie Vinson Sr., will be held Monday at 11 am at Heyward A.E Church, Gaston, SC. The family will receive friends, Sunday from 12 noon to 6 p.m. at the A. P. Williams Funeral Home.



