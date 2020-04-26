Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Johnny and Judy Singletary Sr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

SFC Johnny C. Singletary, Sr., SFC, US ARMY, Retired & Judy Claire Evans Singletary COLUMBIA - Let us tell you a love story that started so many years ago, a young couple got married on July 14, 1962 and so it began. The handsome young man was in the army and the beautiful young lady was washing cars the day they met. From that moment on they were together. After a year or more of courtship they ran off and got married. As time will have it the years went by, through hardship and happiness their love remained the one constant in this ever-changing world. Daddy received numerous medals and honors throughout his Army career and all the while Momma was right by his side. They fought together no matter what. On April 18, 2019 Daddy had a stroke and for the next year Momma did everything she could to help Daddy get better. On April 5, 2020 both Momma and Daddy had to be taken to the hospital because an unwanted disease came into their home, a silent deadly killer had invaded their lives. On April 17, 2020 Daddy lost his battle against this killer and Momma could not bear to be without him and on April 21, 2020 Daddy met Momma at the gates of heaven. This couple was our parents and we want to thank everyone for all the love, thoughts, and prayers. We know, our parents touched so many lives and due to this silent deadly killer, we cannot give them the burial they so righteously deserve. Once this has passed, we will hold a graveside service at Fort Jackson so that Daddy can have his military honors and they can both have all the people they loved and loved them attend. We will post an announcement at that time. Thank you for honoring our Parents, Johnny C. Singletary, Jr. and Family and Jerri Singletary Rawls and Family. Memories may be shared at

SFC Johnny C. Singletary, Sr., SFC, US ARMY, Retired & Judy Claire Evans Singletary COLUMBIA - Let us tell you a love story that started so many years ago, a young couple got married on July 14, 1962 and so it began. The handsome young man was in the army and the beautiful young lady was washing cars the day they met. From that moment on they were together. After a year or more of courtship they ran off and got married. As time will have it the years went by, through hardship and happiness their love remained the one constant in this ever-changing world. Daddy received numerous medals and honors throughout his Army career and all the while Momma was right by his side. They fought together no matter what. On April 18, 2019 Daddy had a stroke and for the next year Momma did everything she could to help Daddy get better. On April 5, 2020 both Momma and Daddy had to be taken to the hospital because an unwanted disease came into their home, a silent deadly killer had invaded their lives. On April 17, 2020 Daddy lost his battle against this killer and Momma could not bear to be without him and on April 21, 2020 Daddy met Momma at the gates of heaven. This couple was our parents and we want to thank everyone for all the love, thoughts, and prayers. We know, our parents touched so many lives and due to this silent deadly killer, we cannot give them the burial they so righteously deserve. Once this has passed, we will hold a graveside service at Fort Jackson so that Daddy can have his military honors and they can both have all the people they loved and loved them attend. We will post an announcement at that time. Thank you for honoring our Parents, Johnny C. Singletary, Jr. and Family and Jerri Singletary Rawls and Family. Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com Published in The State on Apr. 26, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The State Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close