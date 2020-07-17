Johnny Lee Canaday Sr. BLYTHEWOOD - Johnny Lee Canaday Sr., 68, passed away on Sunday, July 12, 2020. A drive by service will be held on Friday, July 17, 2020 from 6:00 pm until 8:30 pm at the Canaday residence. The family hopes to have a Celebration of Life party around his 69th birthday. Born April 11, 1952 in Martinsville, Virginia to George Navy and Verniece Parks Canaday he grew up in Virginia and Ohio with a large family. He served in the Army for 3 years as a Supply Clerk in Germany during the Vietnam War. He loved playing softball, baseball, basketball and bowling in Ohio and earned the name Cincinnati. In 1979 he moved his family to Columbia, South Carolina and built a home in Blythewood a few years later. He worked on arcade games and pool tables most of his life and loved going into all the businesses and talking to everyone. He also adventured out as a business owner of Peyton's Place and Jimbo's for a while. He always lived life to the fullest and loved to make people laugh! He was very generous, funny, caring and supportive and would give you anything you needed if he had it. He loved anything outdoors and enjoyed golfing, boating, fishing, camping and just be with family and friends. He loved to watch old westerns, read Mac Bolen books or Mad comics and write poems. Most people would call him just for a good laugh or a story. He loved his family and friends more than anything, especially his grandchildren. You may remember him as Cincinnati, Santa, Pawpaw, Daddy, Uncle Johnny, Brother, Friend or maybe just by him calling you a 'Mully Lucker' or "yeahoo". Either way, his memories should always bring a smile to your face because that is what he would want. In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by his Son Christopher Canaday and his Uncle Roy (Eileen) Jones (like a Father). Survivors include his wife of 49 years, Caren (Carnal) Canaday; children, Johnny Lee Canaday Jr. (Tori), Sheree Lynn Martin (Randy), Shawn Michael Canaday; three grandchildren, Jordyn Leigh Canaday, Krislyn Baylee Martin, Charlotte Lyn Canaday; siblings, George Canaday, Michael (Cookie) Canaday, Brenda (Terrance) Powell, Debbie Newcomb, Anita (Sammy) Kreighbaum, Rachel (Julius) Jacobs; numerous cousins, aunts, uncles, friends. The family would like to extend a heartfelt thanks to lifelong friend, Russell Carlile. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Rheumatoid Arthritis Foundation. Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com
.