1/1
Johnny D. Southerlin
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Johnny's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Johnny D. Southerlin ELGIN Funeral service for Johnny Dean Southerlin, 87, will be held on Wednesday, September 9th at 1:00 p.m. at Elgin Congregational Holiness Church Campground with burial to follow in Greenhaven Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends Tuesday 6-8 p.m. at Powers Funeral Home, Lugoff. Mr. Southerlin passed away on Sunday September 6, 2020. Born in Greenville County, he was the son of the late Hamp and Ollie Ward Southerlin. Surviving are his wife of 68 years, Rilda Presnell Southerlin; sons, Bobby Southerlin (Dawn) and Kenneth Southerlin; daughters, Linda Kilpatrick (Butch), Elaine Dorsey (Tom) and Kathy Southerlin; 15 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; and 1 great great-grandchild. He was predeceased by son, Ricky Southerlin; and brothers, T.J. Southerlin and Donno Redding. Sign the online register www.powersfuneralhome.net.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
9
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Elgin Congregational Holiness Church Campground
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Powers Funeral Home
832 Ridgeway Rd
Lugoff, SC 29078
(803) 408-8711
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved