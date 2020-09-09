Johnny D. Southerlin ELGIN Funeral service for Johnny Dean Southerlin, 87, will be held on Wednesday, September 9th at 1:00 p.m. at Elgin Congregational Holiness Church Campground with burial to follow in Greenhaven Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends Tuesday 6-8 p.m. at Powers Funeral Home, Lugoff. Mr. Southerlin passed away on Sunday September 6, 2020. Born in Greenville County, he was the son of the late Hamp and Ollie Ward Southerlin. Surviving are his wife of 68 years, Rilda Presnell Southerlin; sons, Bobby Southerlin (Dawn) and Kenneth Southerlin; daughters, Linda Kilpatrick (Butch), Elaine Dorsey (Tom) and Kathy Southerlin; 15 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; and 1 great great-grandchild. He was predeceased by son, Ricky Southerlin; and brothers, T.J. Southerlin and Donno Redding. Sign the online register www.powersfuneralhome.net
