Johnny H. Robinson CAMDEN On April 29, 2020, John Howard "Johnny" Robinson, loving husband, devoted father of five children and 19 grandchildren, passed away at the age of 72. Johnny was born on August 2, 1947 in Cassatt, S.C. to Fannie Mae Ray and Gilliam Oscar Robinson. He graduated from Camden High School in 1967 and began a lifetime of service to his country, community and state. Johnny served his country as a Sergeant with the Military Police Corps for the U.S. Army. In 1971, he began serving his community as a law enforcement officer for the Camden Police Department and later as a firefighter for the Camden Fire Department and Firefighter Instructor for the S.C. Fire Academy. In 1981, Johnny continued serving his community as a (Sgt.) Deputy Sheriff and Juvenile Officer for the Kershaw County Sheriff's Office under the late Sheriff Hector Debruhl until 1990 when he began serving the State of S.C. as a Deputy Sergeant-At-Arms for the House of Representatives until his final retirement in May of 2019. Johnny was a long-standing member of Bethel Worship Center where he faithfully served whenever and however, he could. Johnny was also a Past Master of Camden Masonic Lodge, Kershaw 29. Johnny loved nothing more than spending time with his children and grandchildren. Fishing trips, swimming holes, riding four wheelers, shooting guns or just porch sitting, were always a favorite pastime. He is survived by his wife of 29 years, Terri Trapp Robinson; sons, Craig Robinson (Hope), Chris Robinson (Ashley), and Michael Robinson (Stacey); daughters, Missi Nicholson Avila (Coca), Katie Nicholson Robles (Ricky); 19 grandchildren; brother, Bill Robinson; and sisters, Marie Humphries, Emogene Mickle, Betty Lou King, and Susie Russ. He was predeceased by brothers, James Robinson, G.O. "Shorty" Robinson, Ralph Robinson; and a sister, Dorothy West. Due to COVID-19, the celebration of life service will be private. For those that would like to pay their respects, you may view the funeral procession leaving Powers Funeral Home on Saturday at 10:20 a.m. traveling Highway 1 towards Cassatt. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Shriner's Hospital. Sign the online register at www.powersfuneralhome.net.
Published in The State on May 1, 2020.