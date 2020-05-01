Johnny H. Robinson
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Johnny's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Johnny H. Robinson CAMDEN On April 29, 2020, John Howard "Johnny" Robinson, loving husband, devoted father of five children and 19 grandchildren, passed away at the age of 72. Johnny was born on August 2, 1947 in Cassatt, S.C. to Fannie Mae Ray and Gilliam Oscar Robinson. He graduated from Camden High School in 1967 and began a lifetime of service to his country, community and state. Johnny served his country as a Sergeant with the Military Police Corps for the U.S. Army. In 1971, he began serving his community as a law enforcement officer for the Camden Police Department and later as a firefighter for the Camden Fire Department and Firefighter Instructor for the S.C. Fire Academy. In 1981, Johnny continued serving his community as a (Sgt.) Deputy Sheriff and Juvenile Officer for the Kershaw County Sheriff's Office under the late Sheriff Hector Debruhl until 1990 when he began serving the State of S.C. as a Deputy Sergeant-At-Arms for the House of Representatives until his final retirement in May of 2019. Johnny was a long-standing member of Bethel Worship Center where he faithfully served whenever and however, he could. Johnny was also a Past Master of Camden Masonic Lodge, Kershaw 29. Johnny loved nothing more than spending time with his children and grandchildren. Fishing trips, swimming holes, riding four wheelers, shooting guns or just porch sitting, were always a favorite pastime. He is survived by his wife of 29 years, Terri Trapp Robinson; sons, Craig Robinson (Hope), Chris Robinson (Ashley), and Michael Robinson (Stacey); daughters, Missi Nicholson Avila (Coca), Katie Nicholson Robles (Ricky); 19 grandchildren; brother, Bill Robinson; and sisters, Marie Humphries, Emogene Mickle, Betty Lou King, and Susie Russ. He was predeceased by brothers, James Robinson, G.O. "Shorty" Robinson, Ralph Robinson; and a sister, Dorothy West. Due to COVID-19, the celebration of life service will be private. For those that would like to pay their respects, you may view the funeral procession leaving Powers Funeral Home on Saturday at 10:20 a.m. traveling Highway 1 towards Cassatt. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Shriner's Hospital. Sign the online register at www.powersfuneralhome.net.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State on May 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
2
Service
10:15 AM
you may view the funeral procession leaving Powers Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Powers Funeral Home
832 Ridgeway Rd
Lugoff, SC 29078
(803) 408-8711
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved