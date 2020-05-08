Johnny Kinloch
Johnny Kinloch N. CHARLESTON Johnny Kinloch, of 4276 Persimmon Woods Dr, North Charleston, SC, was born on November 28, 1936 and departed this life to be with the Lord on May 3, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas and Mattie Emmanuel Kinloch and brother, Alphonso Wilson. He attended Bonds Wilson High School in Charleston, SC and matriculated at Allen University, Columbia, earning a Bachelor of Science Degree in Business Administration. He began his career in Charleston with South Carolina Electric and Gas Company in 1962 as the first African American City Bus Driver in the State of South Car-olina. He quickly proved himself to be an outstanding leader. His loyalty, dedication, hard work subsequently led him to various promotions within the company and advancement through the ranks to the position of Vice President at South Carolina Electric & Gas (SCE&G), subsequently retiring after over 30 years of service. Mr. Kinloch exemplified dedication to his family, community and SCE&G. He was a dedicated member of Morris Brown A.M.E. Church, serving on the board of trustees, life-time member of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, member of the Midland Park Social Club, chairman of the Charleston County Transportation Committee, past chairman of the Trident Urban League, member of the Board of Directors of Trident Urban League, National Urban League Southern Regional Convenor, member of the Hollings Cancer Center Citizens Advisory Committee, member of the Board of Trustees of Trident Technical College Foundation, member of the Board of Directors of Cities in Schools, member of the Charleston Breakfast Rotary Club, member of Executive Com-mittee of Black Energy, officer liaison of American Association of Blacks in Energy, former member of the Board of Directors of Trident Community Foundation, former member of the Board of Directors of Elder links, Inc., former member of Trident United Ways Planning Board, and many other past memberships and community involvements in the Charleston and Columbia areas. He was a devoted father and husband. He enjoyed playing golf, baseball, basketball, and spending time with his family and friends. He leaves to cherish his loving and devoted wife of 64 years, Geneva Brown Kinloch, children, Gwendolyn B. Stewart, Denise Cole (Calvin), Deidre Daughtry (Kenneth), Johnny Kinloch, Jr. {Kyung-Ah), Kirnelisa K. Gaines, two sisters, Betty W. Toney and Raja Saleem Muhammed, one brother-in-law, Franklin Brown (Helen), 14 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces and nephews. Community viewing will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at North Area Funeral Home, 4784 Gaynor Street North Charleston SC 29405. Graveside services (private). Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/charleston

Published in The State on May 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Funeral services provided by
North Area Funeral Home
4784 Gaynor Ave
North Charleston, SC 29405
(843) 744-7511
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 9, 2020
My heartfelt condolences to the Kinloch family. Ive known Johnny for over 47 years. He has been a good friend to my family and a fraternity brother to my husband Kenneth Price. His deep relationship and connection to my family will forever be remembered. I pray that memories made with Johnny will sustain you during this difficult time. Many blessings to each of you.
Mammie Price
Friend
May 9, 2020
My deepest sympathies to the Kinloch family. Johnny was a good man, a good friend, and a big brother. He will certainly be missed.
Osceola Talps
Friend
May 9, 2020
MY children remember mr.kinlock from Farrow hills , Columbia SC.may the family find comfort in our prayers .
Ida T.CLINKSCALE
Neighbor
May 8, 2020
Johnny was an invaluable Board member of the Community Foundation, and a warm, supportive friend to me as a staff member who liked him immensely. Johnny helped direct SCE&G's charitable dollars to all the best nonprofit programs in the area. What a good, friendly, supportive, selfless man!
Richard Hendry
Friend
May 8, 2020
just want you to know that I am praying for you and yours family rev Arnold Williams
Rev
Friend
May 8, 2020
Deepest condolences to the Kinloch family from the Goldston family. We were neighbors on 8mile until your family moved to Columbia. You moved near my dads mother in Columbia. Gwen was my elementary school classmate and my friend. Our parents were friends as well. We lost church over the years but I always had fond memories of your family. Praying for all of you during the loss of your dear husband, father, grandfather, and loved one. ❤
Gwendell
Friend
May 7, 2020
God bless the family . He was a great neighbor for yesrs
Shirley
Neighbor
May 7, 2020
My heartfelt Prayers and condolences to your family. I Pray your strength to endure during this most difficult time and in the days ahead. May your memories sustain you.
Jacqueline Luckett
Friend
May 7, 2020
May 7, 2020
est in Heaven Eternally Frat Brother, He was truly an inspiration!!! He was the first Bus Driver I had ever met, with a hearty laugh and bass in his voice. He was a kind man that meant business. As I grew older I saw him rise in the ranks at SCE&G. We had hoppin Johns and watched fireworks with the family as an annual tradition. His example made me want to drive a bus in high school. Man, the stories I could tell. Rest easy into the Chapter Invisible my brother, you are in good company. Johnny, we know you got the reigns!!!
James IV
Brother
May 7, 2020
To the Kinlock Family, may God Bless you with His Abundant Grace during this time of bereavement. Johnny was a very highly respected man in the Community and The Nation. I grew up on Midland Park and Johnny was my bus Driver while I attended Bonds-Wilson High School. I am a 1964 Graduate. God Bless you.
Rev. Sr.
Acquaintance
May 7, 2020
On behalf of the Charleston (SC) Alumni Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc, the brothers of this noble clan would like to send their deepest condolences to Silhouette Geneva Kinloch and the entire Kinloch Family on the lost of our dear fraternity brother, Johnny Kinloch. For those fraternal brother whom are in Christ, we will see him again beyond the golden shores. May he Rest In Peace.
Kappa
Brother
May 6, 2020
Love you family!
Love you family!
Cheryl
Family
May 6, 2020
Uncle Johnny earlier this year 2020.
My Lord! When I heard the news I could not believe it! NOOOOOOOOOO was my one word! I had just spoken with you Uncle Johnny last week and we were planning to come to visit in the next couple of months. I posted the picture I took when I visited earlier this year! My heart is broken! And as tears roll down my face I cannot imagine what Aunt Geneva, Gwendolyn, Johnny Jr, Deidre, Denise, Kim, and all the rest of the family and friends that loved you so are going through! What a man of honor! A man of truth and conviction. A man who loved everyone. An open-door policy! Always inviting the family in with love! I have never heard a negative word out your mouth Uncle Johnny. One of my sons is 46 (Shawn) who you loved dearly and he loved you!

To the family! We love you all dearly! And even though we don't see each other does not mean we do not hold you all in our hearts. Always hear and near never too far away!
Cheryl
Family
