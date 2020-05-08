My Lord! When I heard the news I could not believe it! NOOOOOOOOOO was my one word! I had just spoken with you Uncle Johnny last week and we were planning to come to visit in the next couple of months. I posted the picture I took when I visited earlier this year! My heart is broken! And as tears roll down my face I cannot imagine what Aunt Geneva, Gwendolyn, Johnny Jr, Deidre, Denise, Kim, and all the rest of the family and friends that loved you so are going through! What a man of honor! A man of truth and conviction. A man who loved everyone. An open-door policy! Always inviting the family in with love! I have never heard a negative word out your mouth Uncle Johnny. One of my sons is 46 (Shawn) who you loved dearly and he loved you!



To the family! We love you all dearly! And even though we don't see each other does not mean we do not hold you all in our hearts. Always hear and near never too far away!

Cheryl

Family