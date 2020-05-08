Johnny Kinloch N. CHARLESTON Johnny Kinloch, of 4276 Persimmon Woods Dr, North Charleston, SC, was born on November 28, 1936 and departed this life to be with the Lord on May 3, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas and Mattie Emmanuel Kinloch and brother, Alphonso Wilson. He attended Bonds Wilson High School in Charleston, SC and matriculated at Allen University, Columbia, earning a Bachelor of Science Degree in Business Administration. He began his career in Charleston with South Carolina Electric and Gas Company in 1962 as the first African American City Bus Driver in the State of South Car-olina. He quickly proved himself to be an outstanding leader. His loyalty, dedication, hard work subsequently led him to various promotions within the company and advancement through the ranks to the position of Vice President at South Carolina Electric & Gas (SCE&G), subsequently retiring after over 30 years of service. Mr. Kinloch exemplified dedication to his family, community and SCE&G. He was a dedicated member of Morris Brown A.M.E. Church, serving on the board of trustees, life-time member of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, member of the Midland Park Social Club, chairman of the Charleston County Transportation Committee, past chairman of the Trident Urban League, member of the Board of Directors of Trident Urban League, National Urban League Southern Regional Convenor, member of the Hollings Cancer Center Citizens Advisory Committee, member of the Board of Trustees of Trident Technical College Foundation, member of the Board of Directors of Cities in Schools, member of the Charleston Breakfast Rotary Club, member of Executive Com-mittee of Black Energy, officer liaison of American Association of Blacks in Energy, former member of the Board of Directors of Trident Community Foundation, former member of the Board of Directors of Elder links, Inc., former member of Trident United Ways Planning Board, and many other past memberships and community involvements in the Charleston and Columbia areas. He was a devoted father and husband. He enjoyed playing golf, baseball, basketball, and spending time with his family and friends. He leaves to cherish his loving and devoted wife of 64 years, Geneva Brown Kinloch, children, Gwendolyn B. Stewart, Denise Cole (Calvin), Deidre Daughtry (Kenneth), Johnny Kinloch, Jr. {Kyung-Ah), Kirnelisa K. Gaines, two sisters, Betty W. Toney and Raja Saleem Muhammed, one brother-in-law, Franklin Brown (Helen), 14 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces and nephews. Community viewing will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at North Area Funeral Home, 4784 Gaynor Street North Charleston SC 29405. Graveside services (private). Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/charleston
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State on May 8, 2020.