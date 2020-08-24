Johnny Bruce "J.B." Max COLUMBIA - Mr. Johnny Bruce "J.B." Max, 66, of Columbia, died Thursday, August 20, 2020. Born May 20, 1954, in Harlan, Kentucky, he was a son of Ruth Moore Max and the late Carl Thomas Max, Sr. J.B. was an outdoorsman, who enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening, and cooking. He was a big hearted and kind man, who was always willing to help people. J.B. worked as an auto body technician and made many friends in the business. In addition to his mother, he is survived by three sisters, Teresa Max Burkett, Carol Max Rainwater (Larry), Frances Max Byrd; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father and two brothers, Carl Thomas Max, Jr. and Robert Stephen Max. A graveside service will be held 1 o'clock, Wednesday, August 26th, at Greenlawn Memorial Park. The graveside will be webcasted live and can be viewed at https://www.shivesfuneralhome.com/current-webcast/
. There will be an extended time of visitation on Tuesday from 9 until 5 o'clock, at Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, 7600 Trenholm Road Ext., Columbia. Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society
, 200 Center Point Circle, Suite 100, Columbia, SC 29210. Memories and condolences may be shared at ShivesFuneralHome.com
.