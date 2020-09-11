Johnny Peay COLUMBIA, SC Mr. Johnny Peay, 79, of Columbia died September 9, 2020. Born June 13, 1941 in Fairfield County, he was the son of the late Johnny Tucker and Geneva P. Rearden. He spent over thirty years in law enforcement. He was a loving husband, father, brother and grandfather. Services are entrusted to Myers Mortuary & Cremation Services, 2624 Alpine Road. He is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Tommie Peay; children, Ramona Huff, Wanda Corbitt, Jonathan (Yolanda) Peay, and Kevin Peay; godson, Johnny (Phyllis) Brown; a host of other loving family and friends. Condolences for Mr. Peay can be made at www.MyersMortuarySC.com
.