Johnny Peay
1941 - 2020
Johnny Peay COLUMBIA, SC Mr. Johnny Peay, 79, of Columbia died September 9, 2020. Born June 13, 1941 in Fairfield County, he was the son of the late Johnny Tucker and Geneva P. Rearden. He spent over thirty years in law enforcement. He was a loving husband, father, brother and grandfather. Services are entrusted to Myers Mortuary & Cremation Services, 2624 Alpine Road. He is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Tommie Peay; children, Ramona Huff, Wanda Corbitt, Jonathan (Yolanda) Peay, and Kevin Peay; godson, Johnny (Phyllis) Brown; a host of other loving family and friends. Condolences for Mr. Peay can be made at www.MyersMortuarySC.com.

Published in The State on Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Myers Mortuary & Cremation Services
2624 Alpine Rd
Columbia, SC 29223
(803) 735-1205
