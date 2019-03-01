Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Johnny Peoples. View Sign

Johnny Peoples BLAIR - Mr. Johnny Peoples, of Blair, SC pass away Feb. 22, 2019. He is survived by his wife Lucille Metz Peo ples of Blair, SC. Services for Johnny Peoples, of Blair, South Carolina will be held on Saturday, March 2, 2019. Wake at 11:00am, Funeral at 12Noon. The funeral will be held at McCrorey-Liston School of Technology located at 1978 State Highway 215, Blair, South Carolina. Burial, Gethsemane Baptist Church, 443 Rd 99 Blair,SC With Military Honors Viewing hours at Russell-McCutchen Funeral home will be Friday, March 1st from 1:00pm 7:00pm. (Russell McCutchen Funeral Home 324 S. Vanderhorst St Winnsboro, SC 29180) In lieu of flower, the family ask that donations be made to: Johnny Peoples Memorial Foundation; c/o Lucille Peoples P.O. Box 35 Blair, South Carolina 29015

324 S Vanderhorst St

Winnsboro , SC 29180

