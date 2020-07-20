1/2
Johnny Spotts Jr.
1964 - 2020
Johnny Arthur "Artie" Spotts, Jr. COLUMBIA - A visitation for Johnny Arthur "Artie" Spotts, Jr., 56, will be held from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel. Mr. Spotts passed away Saturday, July 18, 2020. Born in Columbia on April 19, 1964, he was a son of Johnny Arthur Spotts, Sr. and the late Betty Glenda Jernigan Spotts. Artie was a 1982 graduate of Dreher High School. He was the store manager at the Food Lion in Elgin, and was a member of Calvary Baptist Church. Artie was a loving father and enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren. He was a beloved youth baseball coach for many years. Surviving in addition to his father are his daughter, Lauren Valentine (Rashaun) of Lugoff; son, Matthew Spotts (Lillian) of Columbia; grandchildren, Addison Valentine and Teagen Spotts; sister, Sue Pittman (Tony) of Lugoff; and niece, Mandy Pittman of Columbia. Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association, 190 Knox Abbott Drive, Suite 301, Cayce, SC 29033. Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com

Published in The State on Jul. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
21
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Dunbar Funeral Home - Devine
Funeral services provided by
Dunbar Funeral Home - Devine
3926 DEVINE ST
Columbia, SC 29205
8037717990
