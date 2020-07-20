Johnny Arthur "Artie" Spotts, Jr. COLUMBIA - A visitation for Johnny Arthur "Artie" Spotts, Jr., 56, will be held from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel. Mr. Spotts passed away Saturday, July 18, 2020. Born in Columbia on April 19, 1964, he was a son of Johnny Arthur Spotts, Sr. and the late Betty Glenda Jernigan Spotts. Artie was a 1982 graduate of Dreher High School. He was the store manager at the Food Lion in Elgin, and was a member of Calvary Baptist Church. Artie was a loving father and enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren. He was a beloved youth baseball coach for many years. Surviving in addition to his father are his daughter, Lauren Valentine (Rashaun) of Lugoff; son, Matthew Spotts (Lillian) of Columbia; grandchildren, Addison Valentine and Teagen Spotts; sister, Sue Pittman (Tony) of Lugoff; and niece, Mandy Pittman of Columbia. Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association
, 190 Knox Abbott Drive, Suite 301, Cayce, SC 29033. Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com