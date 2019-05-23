Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Johnny T. Johnson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Johnny T. Johnson IRMO - Johnny Tillman Johnson, 74, passed away Monday, May 20, 2019. Born August 24, 1944, in Lancaster, SC, to the late Willie Luther and Minnie Gaynelle Lemon Johnson. He graduated from Lancaster High School in 1962, where he was captain of the varsity football team. He also played on the "Blue Hurricanes" State Football championship Team in 1959. Johnny graduated from the University of South Carolina in 1967 with a degree in Chemical Engineering. He started his career at Monsanto Co. in Greenwood, SC. In 1976, he formed his first company, Johnny T. Johnson & Associates followed by JKB&B, LETTS, Inc., and retired from PCEG in 2009. Johnny was a member of Cornerstone Presbyterian Church where he was a former deacon and elder. He was chairman of the First Building Committee for Cornerstone (1983-1985). Surviving are his wife, Sandra Antley Johnson of the home; daughter, Sherry J. Bouknight(Justin) of Irmo; son, Stephen Johnson(Kim) of Columbia; six grandchildren, Nick, Alex and William Johnson, Elizabeth and Tillman Bouknight and Tyler Emanuelson; sister, Nellie Ree Smith(Paul); brother, Mike Johnson(Pat) all of Lancaster and numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, sister and brother-in-law, Delores and David Mullis. A Memorial service will be held Thursday, May 23 at 3:00 pm at Cornerstone Presbyterian Church, 5637 Bush River Rd., Columbia, SC with visitation to follow. Honoring Johnny's wish, his body was donated to the University of South Carolina School of Medicine. Memorials may be made to SOAR Columbia, 5607 Bush River Rd., Columbia, SC 29212.

