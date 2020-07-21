John Wolfe was my friend for thirty years. He was like a older brother who always protected me. He was the most devoted husband and father. I will always remember his smile and the love that showed through that smile for everyone he met. I love you John and will miss you but I know where you will be and that eternal light will shine forever. Rest easy my friend.

Jane you have been my faithful friend for forty years and I treasure that friendship. We have been through a lot together and I will be here for you. The love you and John had for each other was surely Gods way of showing what true love and marriage was suppose to be like. I love you both❤

Carol Dabbs

Friend