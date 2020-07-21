1/2
Johnny Wolfe
1946 - 2020
Johnny Ray Wolfe LEXINGTON - Johnny Ray Wolfe, 74, departed this life on Saturday, July 18, 2020. Born in Columbia, SC, June 21, 1946 to John Gary and Mildred Martin Wolfe. He was a member of Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church. John was a 1964 graduate of Eau Claire High School. He served his country in the U.S. Army and later in the Army reserves. He was employed with Metropolitan Life Insurance Company before eventually forming John Wolfe Construction Company. His true career path was found while establishing a successful and reputable business. John took great pride in meeting people and building their dreams. There was nothing more important to him than his family, they were his greatest passion. He lived his life by example as a servant to God and his family. To know him was to love him. He was fiercely protective of his friends and family, and a special light to everyone who knew him. John never went without a kind word for everyone. He had a personable spirit while always offering encouragement and uplifting words of support to help others in need. John had a merciful heart, passion for kindness and an ever-present quick wit. His infectious joking and contagious smile, along with his ability to reflect on a lifetime of stories, will be fondly remembered. He made friends easily and always made an effort to be a positive influence in all that he did. John was generous with his time and talents. His legacy is that of a servant's heart. He lived by the mantra that charity never faileth (1 Corinthians 13:4-8) for he truly aimed to love his neighbor as himself (Matthew 22:37-40). John is survived by his devoted and loving wife, Jane Johnson Wolfe, siblings Doris Wolfe Yarborough (Lawrence), Eddie Wayne Wolfe (Wendy), children Johnny Ray Wolfe, Jr., Charles Franklin "Frankie" Wolfe (Marina), Christopher Gary Wolfe (Eric), 10 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren, niece and nephews. In addition to his mother and father, he was predeceased by his sons Clayton Tyler Wolfe, Scott Gregory Wolfe Sr. and grandson Scott Gregory Wolfe Jr. A memorial service will be held at Woodridge Memorial Park & Funeral Home on Wednesday, July 22 @10:00 AM at the Gazebo, 138 Corley Mill Rd, Lexington, SC. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Jamil Shrine Temple, a non-profit organization that John supported faithfully for many years. jamilshriners.com.

Published in The State on Jul. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
22
Memorial service
10:00 AM
Woodridge Memorial Park & Funeral Home at the Gazebo
Funeral services provided by
Woodridge Memorial Park & Funeral Home
138 Corley Mill Road
Lexington, SC 29072
(803)490-7137
Memories & Condolences

July 21, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Love Vera Spires
Vera Spires
Family
July 21, 2020
Johnny was a great man & will truly missed. Love Theresa Turner
Theresa Turner
Family
July 21, 2020
I don’t think there was a Wolfe get together that we were invited to that Bubba wasn’t the life of the party ! He never met a stranger and if you were invited to a bbq then you were family ! I loved listening to his stories of all he’d seen throughout his life and my husband Ron thought very highly of him ! He will definitely be missed by many ! My prayers to Jane, Doris, Eddie and his boys ! Go rest high on the mountain Bubba !!
Pat and Ron Neumann
Family
July 21, 2020
July 21, 2020
July 21, 2020
July 21, 2020
John was a great guy who will be truly missed. Love to you Jane.
Stephanie Smith Cloud
July 21, 2020
John Wolfe was my friend for thirty years. He was like a older brother who always protected me. He was the most devoted husband and father. I will always remember his smile and the love that showed through that smile for everyone he met. I love you John and will miss you but I know where you will be and that eternal light will shine forever. Rest easy my friend.
Jane you have been my faithful friend for forty years and I treasure that friendship. We have been through a lot together and I will be here for you. The love you and John had for each other was surely Gods way of showing what true love and marriage was suppose to be like. I love you both❤
Carol Dabbs
Friend
