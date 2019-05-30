Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jonathan Davis "Jon" Slocum. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Jonathan "Jon" Davis Slocum COLUMBIA - Jonathan "Jon" Davis Slocum (70) of Columbia, SC, passed away on Friday, May 24, 2019, at MUSC Hospital in Charleston, SC, from complications of pulmonary fibrosis. He was born June 27, 1948, in New Britain, Connecticut, to Nancy Sterling Davis Slocum and Dr. Richard Chandler Slocum. His father's medical education and training took Jon to Pleasant Ridge, Michigan; Pierre, South Dakota; and finally to Columbia, where he settled. Jon is survived by his wife, Mary Ellen Goman "Meg" Slocum of Columbia, SC; his children, Sarah Elizabeth Slocum Hallock (Mark) of Atlanta, GA; Charles Matthew Slocum (Lauren) of Charleston, SC; and Richard Whitfield Slocum (Carey) of New Orleans, LA; his grandchildren, Parker Davis Hallock, Jonathan Bradford Hallock, Charles Porter Hallock, Walker Whitfield Slocum, Davis King Slocum, and Henry Coefield Slocum. Also surviving Jon are his sisters, Nancy Elizabeth Slocum (Robin Brown) of Minneapolis, MN; and Susanne Elliot Slocum Jodice (Bob) of Lynnfield, MA. Also surviving Jon are his aunt, Margaret Slocum Bearn (95) of New York City, NY; and his cousins Helen Pennoyer (Russell) and Gordon Bearn (Ellen). Jon was loved by all who knew him, and he was a loving son, husband, father and grandfather. He loved life and lived it with gusto and enthusiasm. Others' thoughts were Jon's actions, and it was often said that Jon "never heard a bad idea", including such things as building a 20'x20'x20' raccoon cage adjacent to his fraternity quad, catering an English Department sponsored bus trip to see plays in New York City, and retrofitting and driving a "party bus" to the Carolina Cup. Jon attended A.C. Flora High School where he was elected president of the freshman class. He then transferred to The Asheville School in Asheville, NC, where he played soccer, football, and ran track. He was notorious for pranks, including running a fishing line from the chapel bell through his room window and ringing the bell in the wee hours of the morning. As a result of his behavior, the Headmaster, while going through students' names alphabetically at graduation, skipped over Jon's name, and at the finale, announced: "I've waited four years to do this," and then called Jon's name. The Headmaster also referred to Jon having his first born son as a "brave endeavor, to bring another Slocum male into this world." Jon then attended Dickinson College, where he played soccer for four years, joined Kappa Sigma Fraternity, made many life-long friends, met his future wife, and graduated with a double major in English and American studies. He did post-graduate work in biology and chemistry at The University of South Carolina. His entire life, Jon enjoyed outdoor activities and animals, starting with "Tuffy," his German shorthaired pointer. Along the way, he had many dogs, a cat that "would have made a good dog," a crow, a hognose snake, a flying squirrel named "Squeaky," turtles, raccoons, and horses. He was an accomplished equestrian, spending one summer at a horse farm in Kentucky. He broke and trained horses, and during his teen years, he spent his days riding and working with horses. He was most happy at "the farm" and shrimping on the SC coast. Jon was dedicated to his children and attended as many of their sport competitions and ceremonies as he could. He also loved spending time at the family lake house, hosting the infamous "Pig Roast" with family and friends from all over the country. He shared a love of the State of Maine in the summer with his wife and family. Jon kept the family in a Maine state of mind, cooking lobster for dinner from fall to summer. He was a member of clubs and dinner dance organizations, which he enjoyed for the company of friends, fun and dancing. He was as entertaining as he was entertained, always displaying a smart sense of humor and appreciation of others. He would want his passing to encourage all to live every moment to its fullest. Arrangements are being handled by J. Henry Stuhr Funeral Home, Charleston, SC, in keeping with Jon's wishes. Details of a memorial gathering of family and friends will follow. The family thanks the medical professionals at Vibra and MUSC Hospital who provided for Jon's care in Charleston. A celebration of life gathering will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please feel free to donate to a .

Published in The State on May 30, 2019

