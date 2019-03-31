Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Jonathan Malone Morris LEXINGTON Jonathan Malone Morris, 66, husband of Lori Judy Morris, resident of Lexington, went home to be with the Lord on March 28, 2019. Born November 21, 1952 in Anderson, SC, he was a son of Dorothy "Dot" Malone Morris and the late Robert Benjamin "Bob" Morris, Sr. Jonathan was a graduate of Columbia High School, Midlands Technical College and was a truck driver for many years. He was an avid Clemson fan, attending every home game for over forty-four years, never missing a chance to tout all things orange. Jonathan was a generous, selfless, kind, fun, passionate and loving friend to all. He was a believer in the Lord and a long-time member of Northside Baptist Church in Lexington. Surviving are his wife, Lori of the home; his mother Dot of Belton; a step-son, Adam J. Litchfield of Summerville; a step-daughter, Cheri' Ramsey (Robert) of Holly Hill, a brother, Robert "Bobby" Morris (Ginny) of Chapin; four grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; nephew, Brian Morris (Beth, 3 children); niece, Ashley Madden (Mike, 3 children); mother-in-law, Linda Judy; sister-in-law, Virgie Judy; two brothers-in-law, Jim Judy and Calvin Judy. Funeral services will be conducted at 11am Tuesday, April 2nd at Northside Baptist Church with Rev. Steve Allen officiating. Interment will follow at Woodridge Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at Thompson Funeral Home, Lexington on Monday, April 1st from 6 to 8PM. Pallbearers will be Robert Ramsey, Robbie Shealy, Travis Olinger, Hal Still, Wendell Shealy and Dennis Cline. In Lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials, be made in his name to the , 200 Center Point Circle. Suite 100, Columbia, SC 29210-1710 or in his brother's name, Bobby Morris, to the SC , 901 South Pine Street, Lower Level, Spartanburg, SC 29302. Thompson Funeral Home of Lexington is assisting the Morris family.

