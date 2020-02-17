Jonathan Mark Rogers WEST COLUMBIA - Jonathan Mark Rogers, 57, passed away Wednesday, February 12, 2020. Born on December 6, 1962 in Mississippi, he was a son of the late Bobby Morris Rogers, Sr. and Helen Ruth Rogers. Mark was a rock star in more than one way. A true community leader, he was dependable, reliable, and honest. Mark spent his life working hard, playing the guitar, and loving life. He coached baseball and enjoyed the gamecocks. While Mark was known for many different things, his true passion was his kids. He loved his boys and truly devoted his life to them. Left to cherish Marks memory are his two sons, Micah Chansler and Nicholas Rogers; brother, Bobby M. Rogers, Jr; as well as numerous cousins. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 2pm at Southland Memorial Gardens, 700 W Dunbar Rd. West Columbia, SC 29170. Please sign the online guest book at www.moseleyfuneralservice.com
Published in The State on Feb. 17, 2020