Dr. Jones W. Bryan, Sr. CLEMSON, SC- Dr. Jones Woodrow Bryan, Sr., 80, husband of Carolyn Lewis Bryan passed away Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at AnMed Health in Anderson, SC. Dr. Bryan was born in Barton, SC, a son of the late James Woodrow and Florence Jones Bryan. Dr. Bryan was a graduate of Allendale-Fairfax High School, completed the Pre-Vet program at Clemson University, and graduated with a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine Degree (D.V.M.) from the University of Georgia. He began a long successful career practicing in his home community of Fairfax. In 1984 Dr. Bryan was appointed by the State Agricultural Commissioner as the State Veterinarian, a position he held until his retirement. He and his wife then moved to Clemson where he taught Pre-Vet at Clemson University. During his long career he was very active in each of the communities he lived. In Fairfax he was a former Mayor and was a Jaycee, Mason and Shriner. He was a Rotarian in Columbia and Clemson and was a member of the Clemson Fellowship Club. He was also the former President of the US Animal Health Association. From 2018 until his passing, Dr. Bryan was lovingly cared for at Clemson Downs. Surviving in addition to his wife are his son, Jones W. "Woody" Bryan, Jr. and wife, Tammy of Clemson; daughter, Carol Ann Weiss and husband, Warren of Woodside, CA; grandchildren, Marguerite, Caroline and Kate Bryan and Ally and Shane Weiss; brother, Bobby Bryan and wife, Kay of Stone Mountain, GA; sister, Janelle Nelson of Liberty, SC. In addition to his parents, Dr. Bryan was predeceased by his sister, Betty Gill. Funeral services will be 2 PM, Friday at Clemson Presbyterian Church with Rev. David Sinclair officiating. Burial will follow in Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends from 6 to 7:30 Thursday at Duckett-Robinson Funeral Home & Cremations, Central-Clemson Commons. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Clemson Presbyterian Church, 346 Old Greenville Highway, Clemson, SC 29631 or to Clemson Downs, 500 Downs Loop, Clemson, SC 29631. Visit RobinsonFuneral Homes.com or Duckett-Robinson Funeral Home & Cremations, Central-Clemson Commons. Published in The State on Jan. 9, 2020

