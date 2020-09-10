Jonnette "Red" Carter Thier CHARLESTON - Jonnette "Red" Carter Thier passed away peacefully Saturday, September 5, 2020. Red was a retiree of Westinghouse Nuclear Fuel. Born on December 26, 1949, she was a daughter of the late Evelyn and Elmer Driggers as well as the oldest of 7 children. She is survived by her husband, Donald Thier; daughter, Tara (Steve) Durham; sons, Jay (Juliette) Thier and Joey (Natalie) Thier. She was "Granny Red" to Zach (Victoria) Thier, Jayde Thier, Carter Durham, Reagan, Jackson, and Sawyer Thier. Surviving siblings include Lindsay (Ann) Driggers, Kathy (Wayne) Wooten, Allan Driggers, Gene Driggers, Ann (Glenn) Driggers, and Richard (Susanna) Driggers. Aunt Red was adored by a bevy of nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at 2:00pm at Thompson Funeral Home at Greenlawn Memorial Park, 845 Leesburg Rd. Columbia, SC 29209. Memorial donations may be made to a veteran's charity of one's choice
and she may be best honored by your decision to become an organ donor. Thompson Funeral Home at Greenlawn Memorial Park is assisting the family. Please sign the online guestbook at thompsonsfunerals.com
.