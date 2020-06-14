Joretha "Jerri" Langley COLUMBIA - On June 8, 2020, Joretha "Jerri" Langley was called to Jesus, surrounded by her adoring family.Jerri was born in Columbia, South Carolina to Cecil (Bickley) Langley and Joseph "Buddy" Langley. Though she often worked in the family businesses as a teen, her main priority growing up was her education. At age 16, Jerri graduated from C.A. Johnson High School and entered Wilson College in Chambersburg, PA. After two years, she transferred to the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, where she received a Bachelor's Degree in Psychology. After college graduation, Jerri moved to Washington, D.C., receiving a Master's Degree in social work from Howard University. Jerri was passionate about social causes, joining the March on Washington and other anti-discrimination efforts. This passion led her to become a licensed clinical social worker. Initially, she spent some time working in Nigeria, followed by a 25+ year career with the federal government. Her first government position was at Fort Jackson Army Base in Columbia, SC, where she met her husband with whom she had two daughters, Aisha and Kesi. Jerri had always wanted to become a mother, and took most of her pride in lovingly raising her girls and watching them flourish and succeed. They, in turn, had her back - one daughter became a physician, and the other an attorney. In 1985, Jerri moved away from her hometown to take a position in the Philippines. There, she served as the Director of the Family Services Center at U.S. Naval Base Subic Bay. During her 6 years in the Philippines, Jerri traveled extensively, including to Japan, Hong Kong, South Korea, Thailand, Indonesia, China, Australia, and New Zealand. She enjoyed learning about new cultures and people, and trying diverse cuisines. Jerri left the Philippines reluctantly in 1991 following the eruption of Mount Pinatubo, which forced an evacuation. Upon returning to the U.S., Jerri served as a director at the Family Advocacy Center, Marine Corps Air Station - New River, Jacksonville, North Carolina. Jerri remained in Jacksonville almost 30 years. She enjoyed traveling to visit her mother and daughters, making jewelry, crocheting blankets, writing, and socializing with relatives and friends. Jerri spent the last 3 years of her life residing in Northern Virginia closer to her daughter Kesi, where she spent most of her time with family, doting on her grandson Hayden. She also enjoyed attending theater events at the Kennedy Center, playing bingo, and eating Thai food and southern home cooking. Cherishing her loving memory, Jerri leaves behind daughters Aisha Haynie Smart(Craig) and K'Shana "Kesi" Haynie; grandson Hayden Smart; sister, Sharon Langley; and many adored cousins and friends. Jerri loved her children with every fiber in her being and will be deeply missed.A visitation with prayer service will be held Monday, June 15, 2020 at 3pmCST/4pmEST. A formal memorial service will be held in North Carolina in September 2020. For more information please call: 832-845-6780. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Southern Poverty Law Center, 400 Washington Avenue, Montgomery, AL 36104, "In Memory of Joretha Langley, c/o 4711 Braesvalley Drive, Houston TX 77096." Full obituary: www.dignitymemoprial.com/obituaries/houston-tx/ joretha-langley-9213696
Published in The State on Jun. 14, 2020.