Jose Diaz Jr.
1962 - 2020
June 17, 1962 - November 1, 2020
Columbia, South Carolina - Jose Diaz Jr., 58, died suddenly of natural causes at Richland Memorial Hospital.
He was born in Bronx, New York to his cherished parents Jose Diaz Sr. and Virginia Camps.
As a beloved son, father, brother, uncle, and friend, his faith in God and his deep love for his family took absolute precedence in his life.
His other treasured commitment was to serving his country as a retired Aerospace Ground Equipment Production Superintendent and Master Sergeant of the United States Air Force.
During his over 26yrs of service in the military, Jose was awarded 36 awards and decorations.
He was a constant giver who loved to laugh, always had a good joke, knew several languages, loved bald eagles, a home cooked meal, fixing up cars and homes, learning about different people, and most importantly, being around and getting family together.
Jose is survived by his mother and step-father, Virginia and Roland Camps; his brothers, Terry Reardon, Tony Reardon, Michael Diaz, and Chuck Camps; his sisters, Susan Bostick, Comora Lewis, Evangelina Diaz, Regina Diaz, and Decima Camps; his children, Dilara Diaz-McClinton (Wesley McClinton) Harika Diaz, Andri Johannessen, Fannar Diaz, Michelle Diaz, and Benjamin Diaz; and his grandchildren, Anaiah McClinton and Alexiah McClinton.
Jose was preceded in death by his father, Jose Diaz Sr. and by his sister, Deborah Davis.
Donations for Jose's viewing and funeral services can be sent to Bostick-Tompkins Funeral Home at 2930 Colonial Drive, Columbia, SC 29203.
VIEWING: Wednesday, 11/11 @ 2:00PM to 5:00PM
FUNERAL SERVICE: Thursday, 11/12 @ 11:30AM
Fort Jackson National Cemetery Honors Ceremony: Thursday, 11/12 @1pm


Published in & from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
11
Viewing
02:00 - 05:00 PM
NOV
12
Funeral service
11:30 AM
NOV
12
Service
01:00 PM
Funeral services provided by
Bostick-Tompkins Funeral Home
2930 Colonial Drive
Columbia, SC 29203
803-254-2000
Memories & Condolences

November 6, 2020
I am so glad that I got to see you. I am glad to know that you knew Jesus. I know that I will see you again. I love you.
Hattie McCauley
November 6, 2020
Eternal Affection Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Joel Sebagala
