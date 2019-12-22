Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jose Pineda. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Jose G. Pineda COLUMBIA Jose Giovany Pineda, 24, of Columbia, died Tuesday, December 17, 2019. Born January 17, 1995 in Bergen County, NJ, he was a son of Milton Giovany Pineda Chacon and Adriana Castrillon Pineda. Jose moved to Fort Mill, SC in 2007 and graduated from the National Honors' Society in 2013 from Indian Land High School. He attended the University of South Carolina in the Mechanical Engineering program prior to joining the US Army on November 3, 2016. Jose married his college sweetheart, Katherine Victoria Cid on October 17, 2016. Jose served in the US Army as a 42A Human Resources Specialist. He was stationed at Fort Bragg, NC with HHC 1st Battalion 1504th Parachute Infantry Regiment. Jose was regarded as an outstanding Airborne Paratrooper that was self-motivated to complete any task assigned to him. He would often stay late after work to complete the mission. Jose was medically discharged with honors on March 3, 2019. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his wife, Katherine Cid-Pineda; his two sons, Joseph and Michael Pineda; and two younger siblings, Sarah and Diego Pineda. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be made via the following link:

