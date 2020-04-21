|
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 22, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Caughman-Harman Funeral Home - Chapin Chapel
Funeral service
Friday, Apr. 24, 2020
10:30 AM
livestreamed Caughman-Harman Funeral Home, Chapin Chapel Facebook page
Joseph A. Grimaud, Jr. CHAPIN - Major Joseph A. Grimaud, Jr., retired U. S. Air Force fighter pilot, author, entrepreneur, City Light ministry co-founder and devoted man of God, passed from this earthly life to life eternal with his Lord and Savior on April 18, 2020. A drive-thru visitation from 5-7 pm will be held on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at Caughman-Harman Funeral Home, Chapin Chapel. A private funeral service will be livestreamed on Friday, April 24, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. on the Caughman-Harman Funeral Home, Chapin Chapel Facebook page. Interment will be in the Fort Jackson National Cemetery. The family asks that, in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the National Christian Foundation (www.ncfgiving.com Account #10450) to help feed the poor, build homes and schools and promote worldwide racial reconciliation. Born August 20, 1938 in Augusta, GA, and raised on a farm with a loving Christian family, he overcame many challenges early in life. Fulfilling his dreams of adventure, flying, and owning a business began at the age of 18 with Joe's marriage to his 14-year-old sweetheart, Gladys Faye. Joe was enlisted, then commissioned as an officer, graduating from Fighter Weapons School with the flying award as "Top Gun" of his class. He chose to fight combat missions in the Vietnam War flying the F-105 Wild Weasel, then later flew the A-7 before retiring from 20 years of service at the age of 37. After his military retirement, Joe became a successful business man through Precision Tune Auto Care, Chapin Furniture, and other business pursuits. Joe was passionate about investing in the lives of many. He also made sure to include lots of adventure and fun with the family to stay connected with his children, grandchildren and his sweetheart of 63 years. He served his church, ran for US Congress, authored books, built and flew amphibious airplanes, enjoyed snow skiing and living on Lake Murray. Joe's desire to restore families and create unity across racial and denominational lines was evident in Co-Chairing with Rev. Eddie Guess, the 1997 Dr. Tony Evans Reconciliation Crusade held in Williams-Brice Stadium. Joe's greatest desire was that his family and friends would know Jesus as their Savior and spend eternity with Him. He was preceded in death by his father, Joseph Alma Grimaud, Sr.; his mother, Annie Frocie Martin Grimaud; his sisters, Martha Joanne Yarbrough, Peggy Jean Scott and brother, Louis Andrew Grimaud. He is survived by his best friend and wife, Gladys Faye (Cox) Grimaud and their 3 sons, David (Maureen), Gregory (Suzanne), and Keith (Jennifer); 9 beloved grandchildren, Marilyn (Kaleb), Geoffrey (Natalie), Alana, Danica, Garrison, Sophie, Ava, Brady and Beatrice; 3 great grandchildren, Genevieve, Elizabeth and Rosalyn; as well as his brother, Edward "Billy" Grimaud (Gale), and many nieces and nephews. To leave condolences, memories and messages for the family, please sign the online guestbook at caughmanchapin.com. Caughman-Harman Funeral Home, Chapin Chapel, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.caughmanharmanfuneralhome.net
Published in The State on Apr. 21, 2020
