Joseph W. Anderson "Joe" CAMDEN - Joseph W "Joe" Anderson, 56, of Camden passed away Saturday morning March 9, 2019 at Palmetto Richland after a short illness. A Service to celebrate his life will be held Tuesday March 12, 2019 at 6 pm in the chapel of Kornegay & Moseley. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Joe was born in Anchorage, Alaska to Joseph F.W. "Joe" Anderson and Joyce A. Anderson. He was a graduate of Spring Valley High School. Joe worked most of his adult life in the food Industry and dry wall work. He is preceded in death by his mother Joyce and Brothers Gary N. and C. Scott. Joe is survived by his wife, Mary Elizabeth Ray Anderson, father Joe Anderson, stepmother Betty Jo Anderson and stepsiblings Melody Hughes (Bill), Starr Hass (Randy), David Shealy (Karen), Phillip Shealy (Linda), Kim Roach, Claire New. Please sign the online guestbook at www.kornegayandmoseley.com
Published in The State on Mar. 11, 2019