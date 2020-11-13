Joseph Robert Audet
November 8, 2020
Columbia, South Carolina - Joseph Robert Audet, 91, died November 8, 2020. Born in Fitchburg, MA, he was a son of the late Philip J. Audet and Albina Marie LeBlanc Audet.
Joe joined the Navy in 1948 serving on destroyers for 16 years as Chief Petty Officer (BTC) with 5 years shore duty. Near the end of his service he was a company commander at the Navy boot camp in Orlando, Fl. He later worked in management for Blue Cross Blue Shield of South Carolina for 20 years until he retired. Joe volunteered at the Veterans Hospital for 15 years during his retirement. A very devout Catholic, he was a member of Our Lady of the Hills Catholic Church. During retirement he ministered the sacraments to those who were ill or unable to attend mass at their homes or VA Hospital.
He was an avid reader enjoying over 1,000 books that he recorded by the title and author. Joe also enjoyed the outdoors, golf, and dancing. He particularly found joy sitting in the sunroom with his wife Mary, spending hours watching birds, flowers, and enjoying the garden they planted. Joe never met a stranger and could bring a smile to anyone as he shared stories of his past and talked about his family. Even as he was battling his illness he always thought of others and how lucky he was to have loving family and friends.
Surviving are his wife, Mary Humphries Audet; daughters, Theresa Hanley (Brad), Dawn Audet (Kris), Lisa Buckminister (Milburn); John Humphries (Sue), Steve Humphries (Wendi) brothers, Charles H. Audet, Raymond R. Audet and Bernard P. Audet; and sister, Corrine L. Prunier; 19 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife of 50 years, Doris Turner Audet; two children lost at birth, Paul Anthony and Carol Ann, son, Paul Audet; sisters, Hermance Jacob, Louise Gilligan, and Juliet Audet; brothers, George Audet, Donald Audet, and Philip Audet, Jr.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, a private service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, November 14, 2020 at the chapel in Greenlawn Memorial Park Mausoleum, with entombment to follow. The service will be streaming live at Dunbar Devine's Facebook page online at 1:55 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the following charities he supported: Special Olympics
, Mercy Hospital, Boy's Town, Shriner's Hospital
, St Jude Hospital or a charity of choice
. Many thanks to the staff at Lexington Hospital and Lexington Oncology for the excellent care and compassion they provided.
Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel, is assisting the family. Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com
.