Joseph August Hopke RAVENEL - Joseph August Hopke, 54, of Ravenel, South Carolina, entered into eternal rest Wednesday, February 12, 2020. His funeral service will be held Saturday, February 22 in J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Downtown Chapel, at 12:00 pm. The family will receive friends after the service. Interment will be private. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Downtown Chapel. Joe was born February 19, 1965 in Charleston, South Carolina, son of James Clarence Hopke and Lucile Wehman-Dinge. He attended Porter Gaud School and finished Wando High School. He also attended Broward Community College. Early in life Joe was very artistic, and as a teenager was an accomplished half-pipe skateboarder and enjoyed alternative music and writing. He spent a short time in New York City, but eventually returned to Charleston where he spent the rest of his life self-employed working mainly as a plumber and in small construction. Joe also enjoyed woodworking in his personal shop. Later in life he loved fishing and helping family, friends and neighbors with a variety of projects. Joe was a free spirit who enjoyed life one day at a time. His step-sister probably best summarized his life in the following excerpt in a note to his mother following his passing, saying "His laugh was contagious, and he embraced whatever came next. He loved living. He enjoyed the adventure, danger and the journey. He was full throttle and all out! That's the way he wanted things to be. That's the path he took" Joe is survived by his mother Lucile Wehman-Dinge, father J. Clarence Hopke, one brother James C. Hopke, Jr., a sister in law, many aunts, uncles, cousins, step-brothers and sisters and nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his maternal grandparents Mr. & Mrs. Ernest Arnold Wehman and paternal grandparents Mr. & Mrs. James E. Hopke. In lieu of flowers, donations will be accepted in honor of Dr. Nicholas Shungu and in memory of Joseph Hopke, to the MUSC Department of Medicine Research Fund, 18 Bee Street, Charleston, SC 29425 or on the internet at <https://web.musc.edu/about/giving/contact> or on the phone at 843-792-2677. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com
Published in The State on Feb. 20, 2020