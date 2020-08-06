Joseph Lee Becker MONETTA - Joseph Lee Becker loving husband for 55 years of Alice Macdonald Becker and father of Dr. Stephanie Elizabeth Becker Woollen (Jimmy Eugene Woollen, Jr.), Alice Lucia Macdonald Becker and JoLee Becker Gudmundson (Gustaf Muthe Gudmundson, Jr.) died on August 4, 2020. Mr. Becker is also survived by his loving grandchildren, Joseph Sterling Clark, Dr. Hailey Woollen Gavigan (Dr. Thomas Sanderson Gavigan), Dr. Judson Chase Woollen (Dr. Courtney Megan Stoltz Woollen), Martin Alexander Knoll, Gustaf Munthe Gudmundson, iii, and Frank Charles Becker. Additionally, he is survived by his brother, David James Becker (Lois Brown Becker) and nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his devoted four-legged friends, Buster and MoJo. Born on January 10, 1942 in Charlotte, NC he was the son of the late Edward Joseph Becker and Rosella Goss Becker. He attended Cheraw High School and Wingate College. Mr. Becker served in the SC Air National Guard at McEntire Joint National Guard Base during the Vietnam War. He was a founding member of the East Columbia Rotary Club and member of St John's Episcopal Church Congaree where he was a member of the vestry. He was a member of the Episcopal Church on the Ridge, Trenton, SC. Mr. Becker was an entrepreneur and professional horseman, breeding, raising and showing World Champion American Saddlebreds. He was the owner and co-founder of Becker Corporation a Toshiba and Cannon dealership. In addition to his parents, Mr. Becker is preceded in death by two bothers: William Edward Becker Sr. (Nancy Whipple Becker) and Robert Tyron Becker. Due to Covid-19 a memorial service will be scheduled for a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Episcopal Church on the Ridge, PO Box 206, Trenton, SC 29847. You may go to www.bullockfuneralhome.com
and sign the family's guest book.