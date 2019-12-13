Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joseph Bernard Holland. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Joseph Bernard Holland HERNDON, VA - LTC Joesph Bernard Holland, USA, RET, of Herndon, Virgina was born in Clemson, South Carolina on December 15, 1943. He was departed this life after an extended illness on Monday, December 2, 2019 at the Reston Hospital Center. Joesph was a veteran of the Vietnam war. He served 21 years. Services will be held this Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Second Baptist Church, Falls Church, VA. Viewing will be at 10 a.m. and services will begin at 11 a.m. Internment will be in Arlington National Cemetery. Joseph was predeceased by his parents, two sisters, one brother and a son, Gregory Breck Holland. He is survived by his wife, Gloria, three childrean: Joseph Kevin, Tara, and Jarrett. He also leaves behind one granddaughter, Olivia, two sisters and two brothers, nieces, nephews, cousins, other family members and many friends. Services by CHINN-BAKER.

