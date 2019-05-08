Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joseph Cross. View Sign Service Information Dunbar Funeral Home - Dutch Fork 7600 WOODROW ST Irmo , SC 29063 (803)-732-2211 Send Flowers Obituary

Joseph Benjamin Cross COLUMBIA A Mass of Christian Burial for Joseph Benjamin Cross, 40, will be conducted at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, May 10, 2019, at Our Lady of the Hills Catholic Church. The family will receive friends from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at Dunbar Funeral Home, Dutch Fork Chapel, Irmo. Joe passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, May 4, 2019, leaving a legacy of kindness and compassion. He lived an extraordinary and inspirational life. Joe never met a stranger and was loved by everyone who knew him. He was an adored son, brother, and nephew; and a loving uncle. We are rejoicing in God's presence through all the love Joe spread in his life. Born in West Columbia, Joe was the son of Richard and Barbara Cross. He was a member of Our Lady of the Hills Catholic Church. Joe was educated in Lexington 5 school district and attended Irmo High School and was a graduate of Riverview School. He enjoyed participating in Carolina Actors with Special Talents, Special Olympics basketball and golf, and the Boy Scouts of America, where he attained the rank of Eagle Scout. Joe was an avid fan of Clemson athletics; enjoyed sports, walking, traveling and gaming. He was the curator of family home movies, had a love of reading, journaling, and dancing. He treasured most, however, spending time with family and friends. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his sisters, Dr. Jamie Cross Gomez (Derek), Dr. Marie Cross Pucillo (Evan); brother, Dr. Stephen Aloysius Cross (Angela); nieces, Madelyn Anne Gomez, Elena Rose Pucillo; and nephews, Morrison James Gomez, Ethan Aloysius Cross, Richard Hampton Cross and Luke David Cross. He is also survived by numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Joe was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Aloysius Joseph and Arline Uhlenbrock Disch; and paternal grandparents, Richard Lee Cross and Anne Bower Cross. In Joe's honor, the family has created the Joseph B. Cross Foundation for the support of programs and projects that enhance the everyday lives of individuals with special needs. Memorial contributions may be sent to: The Joseph B. Cross Foundation c/o Central Carolina Community Foundation, 3142 Boyce Street, Suite 402, Columbia, SC 29201.

