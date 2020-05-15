Joseph D. Marcy
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joseph D. Marcy SUMTER - Mr. Joseph Durell Marcy, 91, widower of Mildred Trainham Marcy, passed away Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at The Covenant Place in Sumter. Mr. Marcy was born January 2, 1929, in Lakeside, Nebraska, a son of the late Walter L. and Clara Belle Reed Marcy. Joseph was in pilot training and was drafted into the Army and sent to Korea. He retired after 25 years from Yellow Freight as a truckdriver. Mr. Marcy was a member of Grace Christian Fellowship. Surviving are: a daughter, Deborah M. Polena, of Cleveland, OH; his son, David Marcy, of Manning; ; 4 grandchildren, Jennifer Polena, Matthew Polena, Lauren Polena, and Joshua Marcy; and 2 great grandchildren, Kayla and Austin. Mr. Joseph was preceded in death by 5 brothers and 2 sisters. A graveside service will be held at 4:00PM Sunday, May 17, 2020 , in Union Baptist Church Cemetery in Pamplico. Memorials may be made to Amedysis Hospice of Sumter, 198 East Westmark Ave., Sumter, SC 29510. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.williamsburgfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State on May 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Williamsburg Funeral Home
332 E Main St
Kingstree, SC 29556
(843) 355-6262
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved