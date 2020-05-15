Joseph D. Marcy SUMTER - Mr. Joseph Durell Marcy, 91, widower of Mildred Trainham Marcy, passed away Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at The Covenant Place in Sumter. Mr. Marcy was born January 2, 1929, in Lakeside, Nebraska, a son of the late Walter L. and Clara Belle Reed Marcy. Joseph was in pilot training and was drafted into the Army and sent to Korea. He retired after 25 years from Yellow Freight as a truckdriver. Mr. Marcy was a member of Grace Christian Fellowship. Surviving are: a daughter, Deborah M. Polena, of Cleveland, OH; his son, David Marcy, of Manning; ; 4 grandchildren, Jennifer Polena, Matthew Polena, Lauren Polena, and Joshua Marcy; and 2 great grandchildren, Kayla and Austin. Mr. Joseph was preceded in death by 5 brothers and 2 sisters. A graveside service will be held at 4:00PM Sunday, May 17, 2020 , in Union Baptist Church Cemetery in Pamplico. Memorials may be made to Amedysis Hospice of Sumter, 198 East Westmark Ave., Sumter, SC 29510. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.williamsburgfuneralhome.com.
Published in The State on May 15, 2020.