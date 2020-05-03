Reverend Joseph D. Seawright SWANSEA, SC - The graveside service for Reverend Joseph D. Seawright, 71, of 208 Caldon Road, Swansea will be held 1:00 p.m. Monday, May 4, 2020 in Prodigal AME Church Cemetery in Swansea with Bishop Harry L. Seawright officiating. Reverend Seawright passed away Wednesday, April 29, 2020. Viewing will be from 12 noon to 7 p.m. Sunday, May 3, at W. B. Crumel Funeral Home of North. Friends may visit at the residence and also call the funeral home. 38NW 803-247-2231



