Joseph Daniel Beale COVINGTON, GA - Rev. Joseph Daniel Beale, A Presbyterian pastor, from South Carolina, passed away in Covington, GA, Sunday, January 19, 2020, at the age of 96. He is survived by his wife, Annette Crouch Beale; cherished son in Christ, Sung Kyu Kim (Sherry); daughters, Gwen Blount (Joe) of Conyers, GA, Cathy Bagley (Marcel) of Columbia, Ruthie Bloxham (Don) of Spartanburg; son, Dan Beale (Julie) of Columbia; grandchildren, Allison Bodin (John), Andrew Bloxham (Sarah), Joseph Bloxham, Bethany Blount, Will Blount, David Bloxham, Ben Blount, Rebecca Beale, Olivia Bloxham, Emily Beale, Landon Bagley, Liam Bagley and Nathan Beale; Brother Hugh Beale (Beverly); sister, Virginia Kindred; as well as many nieces and nephews. A Funeral Service for Joe will be held Saturday, January 25, 2020, 2:00 P.M., at Thompson Funeral Home of West Columbia, 200 State Street, West Columbia, SC 29169, with Rev. Brian McCollough officiating. Interment will follow in Southland Memorial Gardens, 700 West Dunbar Road, West Columbia, SC 29170. Family will receive friends at the funeral home, one hour prior his service, from 1:00 - 2:00 P.M. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to, Hebron Colony Ministries, 356 Old Turnpike Rd., Boone, NC 28607.

