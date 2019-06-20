Joseph Dillard Kendall COLUMBIA - Joseph Dillard Kendall, 85, died June 18, 2019. Joseph was born in Columbia on January 23, 1934. He was a son of the late William Othell Kendall, Sr. and Flonnie Jordan Kendall. Joseph served in the Navy during the Korean Conflict. Upon his return home, he met and married Gayle Renaye Dickert. They were married for 55 years. She preceded him in death in 2013. Joseph was employed at Carolina Door Co. where he worked as an installer and repair specialist of commercial and residential garage doors. Upon his retirement, he enjoyed gardening, Gamecock sports, Braves baseball and spending time with his family. He is survived by his children, Laura (Mark) Keels, Joey (Cecy) Kendall, and Lisa (Terry) Glenn. He is also survived by six grandchildren; a brother William Kendall; and sister Brenda Cribb. He was predeceased by his brother, Kenneth Kendall. Services will be held at Shives Funeral Home, 7600 Trenholm Road Ext., Columbia, on Friday, June 21st. Visitation will be at 2 p.m., with memorial service at 3 p.m. Burial will follow at Melrose Gardens in Swansea, SC. Memorials may be made to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation or a Veterans group of one's choice. Memories and condolences may be shared at ShivesFuneralHome.com
Published in The State on June 20, 2019