Joseph Edward Montgomery LEXINGTON Joseph Edward Montgomery, 66, was born October 21, 1953 in Augusta, GA and passed away on Monday, October 21, 2019. He was the son of the late Elizabeth Bufford and Edward Montgomery. Mr. Montgomery attended Carlisle Military School in Bamburg, SC and was an 8-year U.S. Navy veteran. He worked at Teleperformance call center in the payroll department. He was a former member of Springdale Masonic Lodge. Mr. Montgomery is survived by his wife, Marilyn Montgomery, and numerous cousins. Caughman-Harman Funeral Home, Lexington Chapel, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.caughmanharmanfuneralhome.net
Published in The State on Oct. 23, 2019