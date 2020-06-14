Sergeant Major Joseph F. Fricker (US Army Retired) COLUMBIA - On Friday, June 12, 2020, Sergeant Major Joseph F. Fricker (US Army Retired) passed away at the age of 90. SGM Fricker was born in Dighton, MA on June 9, 1930 to Stephens and Alice Fricker. SGM Fricker served his country honorably for 24 years including service in the Korean War and the Vietnam War. His other military tours included Germany and Saudi Arabia. While serving his country, he received multiple awards to include the Combat Infantryman's Badge, Bronze Star, Joint Service and Army Commendation Medals, Meritorious, National Defense, Korean Service, United Nations, and Vietnam Service Medals. He also received the Vietnamese Cross of Gallantry with Palm and the Air, Republic of Vietnam Campaign and Vietnam Civic Action, and Good Conduct Medals. SGM Fricker retired from his final duty station, Fort Jackson, South Carolina on August 31, 1976. In his final years serving in the US Army, he attended night school to learn the art of television repair. He opened his own neighborhood television repair business, Fairmont TV, which he owned and operated until 1989. In his retirement, he loved to read, go fishing with his best friend Vic, and most recently he could be found sitting on the fence-line at every one of his grandson's baseball games. He is preceded in death by his beloved wife of 49 years, Elwine Graf Fricker. Suvivors include his daughters, Diana Fricker Ferguson (Chet), Melissa Fricker Ray (Hal) and his namesake and cherished grandson, Joseph Grafton Ray. He is also survived by two granddaughters, Megan and Haley and their families, a sister, Gabriella Parente, a brother, Robert Fricker, and numerous nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank his personal caregiver, Brenda Addison, who provided the best care that we could have asked for during the last few years of his life. We also thank the staff of White Oak Manor of Columbia for their care over the past two years. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, with burial in Greenlawn Memorial Park. There will also be a livestream of the service starting at 1:55 p.m. on Dunbar Funeral Home Devine's Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/DunbarDevine. The family will receive friends from 5:30 until 7:30 p.m. Monday, June 15, 2020, at Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel. Memorials may be made to St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 3600 Devine Street, Columbia, SC 29205 or Palmetto Baseball League, PO Box 50502, Columbia, SC 29250. Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com
Published in The State on Jun. 14, 2020.