Joseph P. Fesce ELGIN Joseph P. Fesce, 92, of Elgin, died, Wednesday, July 31, 2019. Born in Connecticut, he was a son of the late Gustavo Peter and Maria Catena Caputo Fesce. Mr. Fesce was the production editor for Popular Photography. He enjoyed volunteering at Closcer Library, the local YMCA, and the State Museum. He was an avid animal lover and donated to many different charities. He loved his dogs Roktu and Joy, and his cats Jin-Jin and Bidita. Mr. Fesce has a large family and is survived by many nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, and great-great nieces and nephews. A service will be held later in Connecticut. Memorials may be made to Pets, Inc., PO Box 6394, West Columbia, SC 29169. Memories and condolences may be shared at ShivesFuneralHome.com.
Published in The State on Aug. 4, 2019