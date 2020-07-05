Joseph Gawronski INDIAN LAND, SC - Joseph Gawronski, 73 of Indian Land, SC passed away Wednesday June 24, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born at Episcopal Hospital in Philadelphia, PA and was the son of the late Joseph John Gawronski and Doris L. (Smith) Gawronski. Joe graduated Bishop Egan High School in 1964 and attended Drexel University before joining the US Navy's Submarine and Fire Control School. He reported for active duty on the USS Tench SS-417. After his military service, Joe went to work for General Electric, where he met the love of his life, Carla. Joe and Carla were married in 1970 in Trenton, NJ. Through 50 years of marriage they were able to be blessed with numerous opportunities that moved their family up and down the East Coast. Joe and his family relocated to Blythewood, SC 25 years ago. He founded Carolina Resource Group, LLC, a manufacturing and operations consulting business based on 30 years of manufacturing experience and retired in 2013. While living in the Midlands of SC, Joe was actively involved with the SCEDA-South Carolina Development Association, the United Way of the Midlands, Knights of Columbus Council 13713 and the United States Submarine Veterans (USSVI). After 50 years of being qualified in submarines he was inducted into the Holland Club and in May, was awarded the Quilt of Valor. After Carla's retirement in 2018, they moved to Indian Land, SC and became active within their new community. Joe was proud to join Honor Our Veteran's and American Legion Post #0250. Joe is survived by his loving wife Carla and daughters, Jo Ellen (David) Schneider and Alison Gawronski; grandchildren, Michael and Lauren Schneider; sister, Carol Van Asten. Carla and the family wish to thank Hospice & Palliative Care Palmetto Region and Brightstar Care for the support and compassion demonstrated to their family. The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 pm Tuesday,July 7, 2020 at Kornegay & Moseley. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at Transfiguration Catholic Church on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. Burial will follow the service at Fort Jackson National Cemetery. Additionally, a memorial service will be held on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at Our Lady of Grace in Lancaster, SC at 12:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Family Connections of South Carolina in memory of Joe Gawronski. Please sign the online guest book and watch the streaming of the service at www.kornegayandmoseley.com